Innovative Trials and Avillion announce free webinar on solving patient recruitment and retention challenges

Register now for the free live webinar on 15 November 2023 at 3pm GMT

Innovative Trials

Innovative Trials and Avillion are excited to invite you to a free webinar focused on solving your biggest patient recruitment and retention challenges.

The live webinar will be taking place on Wednesday 15 November 2023 at 3pm GMT, which is 10am EST.

An estimated 85% of clinical trials face delays due to enrolment issues and around 30% of participants are likely to drop out, which increases costs for sponsors and threatens the viability of the trial itself.

Join us as we discuss the most common patient support challenges – as described to us by YOU, and how the ‘human touch’ can elevate your in-study patient engagement to the next level.

To ensure this webinar caters to your specific interests, we would greatly appreciate it if you could spare just two minutes to complete a brief survey.

You can also sign up to view the post-live recording.

PMGroup

25th October 2023

From: Marketing

