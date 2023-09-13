IO Biotech announces new data supporting its therapeutic cancer vaccine

IO Biotech has revealed new interim data supporting the use of its investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine, 10102-10103, in combination with Merck & Co’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The pre-defined interim analysis related to the lung cohort of the phase 2 basket trial, IOB-022/KN-D38, was presented at the IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on 12 September.

Lung cancer is the world-leading cause of cancer death, affecting one in 16 people in their lifetime.

The ongoing trial is enrolling patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma NSCLC with a PD-L1 tumour proportion score (TPS) of 50% and over and no prior treatments for metastatic disease.

Previous data has shown that the combination of 10102-10103 and nivolumab showed robust clinical activity in patients with anti-PD1 naive metastatic melanoma, with an overall response rate of 80% and a complete response rate of 50%, without additional systematic toxicities.

In the IOB-022/KN-D38 trial, biomarker results from some patients showed vaccine-specific T cell expansion and a complete clearance or a significant reduction of ctDNA, indicating activity of the treatment after just 21 days.

Jonathan Riess, lead investigator of the trial at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, said: “With this interim analysis, where more than half of the evaluable patients had a partial response, we are optimistic about the development of this potential therapy to help serve the unmet clinical need for improved treatment options for patients with advanced NSCLC.”

Qasim Ahmad, chief medical officer at IO Biotech, said: "We believe our cancer vaccine in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody could change the treatment paradigm for multiple tumour types and this encouraging initial data show its potential as an efficacious and well-tolerated first-line treatment option for patients with NSCLC.”

In August, Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – received approval from the European Commission for Keytruda as part of a combination treatment for certain gastric cancer patients.