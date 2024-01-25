Please login to the form below

Ionis shares positive phase 3 results for hereditary angioedema drug candidate

More than 20,000 people in the US and Europe are affected by the rare genetic disease

Microscope

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has announced positive topline results from a late-stage study of donidalorsen, an investigational treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Estimated to affect more than 20,000 people in the US and Europe, HAE is characterised by unpredictable and frequently severe swelling of the skin, gastrointestinal tract, upper respiratory system, face and throat, which can be life-threatening.

Donidalorsen, an RNA-targeted prophylactic medicine, is designed to precisely target and silence the production of PKK, which plays an important role in activating inflammatory mediators associated with acute HAE attacks.

The phase 3 OASIS-HAE trial has been evaluating the candidate in 91 patients aged 12 years and older with type 1 or 2 HAE.

The study met its primary endpoint of reduction in rate of angioedema attacks in patients treated with an 80mg dose of donidalorsen via subcutaneous injection every four or eight weeks, compared to placebo.

The candidate also achieved statistical significance on all secondary endpoints for the four-week cohort and met key secondary endpoints in the eight-week group.

A “favourable safety and tolerability profile” for donidalorsen was also observed, Ionis said, and there were no serious adverse events in patients treated with the drug.

The company said it is now preparing to submit a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on the positive results, while Otsuka, which has exclusive rights to commercialise donidalorsen in Europe, is preparing to submit a marketing authorisation application to the European Medicines Agency.

Kenneth Newman, senior vice president, head of clinical development at Ionis, said that, if approved, donidalorsen could be “an attractive new treatment option for patients with HAE, many of whom continue to experience unpredictable, painful and severe breakthrough attacks despite currently available prophylactic treatments”.

The readout comes just over a month after Ionis and AstraZeneca’s Wainua (eplontersen) was approved by the FDA to treat adults with polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN), a rare disease that leads to peripheral nerve damage with motor disability within five years of diagnosis.

Wainua, which is designed to reduce the production of TTR protein at its source, is now the only approved medicine for ATTRv-PN that can be self-administered via an auto-injector.

Article by
Emily Kimber

25th January 2024

From: Research

