J&J appoints Thibaut Mongon as CEO designate of New Consumer Health Company

The company has also appointed Paul Ruh as its chief financial officer designate


Thibaut Mongon

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced the appointment of Thibaut Mongon as chief executive officer (CEO) designate and Paul Ruh as chief financial officer (CFO) designate of the New Consumer Health Company.

Planned since November 2021, J&J will separate into two companies – the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company.

By doing this, the companies believe they will be better able to provide improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation, and that the separation will allow for the pursuit of more targeted business strategies and accelerated growth.

This leadership change is expected to occur in 2023, once the planned separation of the Consumer Health business has been finalised, subject to legal requirements.

Thibaut Mongon has over 20 years’ global experience at J&J, having been executive vice president and worldwide chairman of consumer health at the company since 2019. He is also currently on the board of the Consumer Goods Forum.

His experience in the industry includes leading one of the world’s largest portfolios of consumer health products with trusted brands including Tylenol, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, and Johnson’s.

Paul Ruh has a wealth of experience in executive global finances, with specific experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Prior to joining J&J five years ago, Ruh worked as CFO of PepsiCo Latin America from 2015 to 2017, as part of his 17-year tenure at the company. He also held earlier positions at McKinsey and Procter & Gamble.

Commenting on the new appointments, Joaquin Duato, CEO of J&J, said: “With Thibaut at the helm, we can expect the New Consumer Health Company to remain mission driven with iconic, science-backed brands and a strong commitment to innovation and remarkable talent.

“He will be supported by Paul, who brings a strong track record of delivering transformational improvements and who has in-depth knowledge and expertise of the consumer goods industry. I am confident that Thibaut and Paul are the right leaders to deliver significant value for stakeholders.”

Fleur Jeffries

17th May 2022

From: Marketing, Healthcare

