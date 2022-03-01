Janssen and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti receives FDA approval for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma





The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech have announced that the companies have received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the jointly developed drug Carvykti for the treatment of adult patients diagnosed with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The treatment is specifically for those patients who have received four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

The FDA based its approval on data from the CARTITUDE-1 trial, which involved patients who had received a median of six prior treatment regimens and had previously received a proteasome inhibitor – an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

In the pivotal study, 98% of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma responded to a one-off treatment with Carvykti, while 78% of patients who responded experienced a stringent complete response – a measure whereby a physician is unable to observe any signs or symptoms of disease through the use of imaging or other tests post-treatment.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that impacts plasma cells – a type of white blood cell – which are found in the bone marrow. Although further developments for additional treatments have improved in recent years, for many people living with the condition, poor prognoses after experiencing disease progression following treatment with three major therapy classes is a reality.

Carvykti is a personalised medicine and, as a treatment, requires extensive training, preparation and certification to provide patients with a positive experience. Janssen and Legend Biotech will begin a limited network of certified treatment centres as part of a phased approach, as the company works to increase the availability of Carvykti throughout the US into the future. This means that the companies are able to provide Carvykti treatment to oncologists and their patients efficiently and reliably.

“We are committed to harnessing our science, deep disease understanding and capabilities to bring forward cell therapies like Carvykti as we continue to focus on our ultimate goal of delivering a cure for multiple myeloma,” said Peter Lebowitz, global therapeutic area head, Oncology, Janssen Research & Development.