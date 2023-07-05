Janssen announces positive phase 2b results for JNJ-2113 in plaque psoriasis

Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, has shared positive results from a phase 2b study evaluating its novel oral interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

More than 125 million people worldwide are estimated to be living with plaque psoriasis, an immune-mediated disease resulting in the overproduction of skin cells, which causes inflamed, scaly plaques that may be itchy or painful.

The IL-23/IL-23R signalling pathway plays a vital role in the pathogenesis of the condition and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Janssen’s JNJ-2113 selectively inhibits IL-23 signalling and downstream inflammatory cytokine production.

Results from the phase 2b FRONTIER 1 trial, which randomised 255 patients into six treatment groups, showed that a greater proportion of patients who received JNJ-2113 achieved the trial’s primary endpoint of a Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) of 75 compared to placebo at week 16.

Patients receiving JNJ-2113 100mg twice-daily saw the most improvements, with 78.6% achieving PASI 75. Meanwhile, 65.1% of those receiving the same dose level once-daily achieved PASI 75, as did 58.1% in the 50mg once-daily cohort, 51.2% in the 25mg twice-daily group, and 37.2% receiving 25mg once-daily.

The trial also achieved all secondary efficacy endpoints, with more JNJ-2113-treated patients reaching PASI 90 and 100 compared to placebo at week 16.

Lloyd Miller, vice president, immunodermatology disease area stronghold leader at Janssen Research & Development, said: “The development of a novel oral therapy that specifically targets IL-23R could potentially change the treatment paradigm for patients living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

“Until now, advanced psoriasis treatments have been largely limited to injectable biologics. An oral therapy that can uniquely inhibit the IL-23 pathway by directly targeting the IL-23 receptor could help address the needs and preferences of patients, and may offer greater freedom, with the aim of driving greater adoption of advanced treatment.”

Janssen said it is planning to advance JNJ-2113 into late-stage development for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and initiate a phase 2b clinical trial for adults living with ulcerative colitis, a chronic, immune-mediated condition that causes symptoms such as persistent diarrhoea and abdominal pain.