Janssen shares new clinical trial data on its psoriasis treatment Tremfya





The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson has announced Tremfya (guselkumab) demonstrated consistent and durable skin clearance. The results in the phase 3 VOYAGE 1 and VOYAGE 2 clinical trials were shown over five years in a majority of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Tremfya has been approved by the EU to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for use alone or in combination with methotrexate to treat adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

For around 125 million people globally, plaque psoriasis can present in a variety of ways, including debilitating physical and psychological symptoms, causing inflamed, scaly skin plaques in addition to the negative impact it can have on patients’ social lives.

Following a separate post-trial analysis of the VOYAGE studies, Tremfya was shown to be highly effective over a five-year period. The data – along with ten other abstracts – was presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, running from 25-29 March.

The data shows that Tremfya can help improve symptoms of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, thereby improving patients’ quality of life.

“Despite effective medical treatments for the disease, people living with psoriasis can experience challenges with fatigue, interpersonal relationships and intimacy,” said Lloyd Miller, vice president, immunodermatology disease area leader, Janssen research and development.

He added: “The results of these analyses are encouraging for those living with psoriasis, showing that the long-term improvement of physical symptoms of psoriasis can also be accompanied by improvements to the psychological and social distress associated with the disease.”

The latest data contributes to Janssen’s clinical development programme for Tremfya, which includes the recently launched VISIBLE trial – the first large-scale prospective clinical study dedicated to Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, Asian and other people of colour diagnosed with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.