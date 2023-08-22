Janssen’s Tecvayli approved by EC for reduced dosing frequency in multiple myeloma

Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved its type II variation application for reduced dosing frequency of Tecvayli (teclistamab) in multiple myeloma.

The approval gives patients who have achieved a complete response or better for at least six months the option for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5mg/kg every two weeks.

Tecvayli was the first bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on multiple myeloma cells to be granted approval in Europe to treat adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who had previously received at least three therapies and demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

Multiple myeloma is a difficult-to-treat blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell known as plasma cells found in bone marrow.

The EC’s latest decision was based on positive results from the phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 study, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of Tecvayli in patients living with RRMM.

Patients in the study had received a median of five prior lines of therapy and, following an initial step-up phase, were initially treated with the recommended phase 2 dose of 1.5mg/kg Tecvayli weekly (QW).

Those who had achieved a confirmed partial response or better after four or more cycles of treatment or a confirmed CR or better for six months or longer were eligible to reduce dosing frequency to 1.5mg/kg subcutaneously every two weeks (Q2W) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Of 63 patients who switched to Q2W dosing, approximately 85.7% achieved a complete response or better, 12.7% achieved a very good partial response and 1.6% achieved a partial response at the time of switch.

After 12 to18 months of follow up, responders who switched to Q2W dosing on or before 12 months in comparison to those who remained on QW dosing at 12 months had a reduced onset of grade 3 or higher infections.

Edmond Chan, senior director of EMEA therapeutic area lead haematology at Janssen-Cilag, said: "Following the initial EC approval for [Tecvayli] in August 2022, our research has remained focused on how we can continue to advance the use of [Tecvayli] to better meet individual patient needs and improve patient experiences.

“[The latest] approval for [Tecvayli] provides eligible patients, their caregivers and physicians an additional, more flexible weight-based option with less frequent dosing depending on a patient’s response."

In October 2022, Janssen’s Tecvayli was granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM.