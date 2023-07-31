Johnson & Johnson’s attempt to resolve talcum powder lawsuits fails a second time

The US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey has dismissed Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) second attempt to resolve lawsuits relating to its talc products, imperilling a proposed $8.9bn settlement to stop new lawsuits from being filed.

The ruling follows more than 38,000 lawsuits claiming that J&J’s Baby Powder and other talc-products contained asbestos that could cause mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and other cancers.

J&J has been attempting to resolve the more than lawsuits since 2021, assigning its subsidiary LTL Management to manage the claims, before filing a bankruptcy petition – a move sometimes referred to as a ‘Texas Two-Step’.

A bankruptcy judge had initially ruled in favour of the move back in February 2022, but the strategy faltered earlier this year when LTL’s petition was rejected.

LTL had attempted to delay the final ruling to keep the company in bankruptcy while it pursued a US Supreme Court appeal, but this request was denied.

US bankruptcy judge, Michael Kaplan, has now ruled that J&J’s second bankruptcy file must be dismissed because the lawsuits had not put the company into immediate "financial distress".

Kaplan outlined that "the emphasis on certainty and immediacy of financial distress closes the door of chapter 11 to LTL at this juncture."

Following the decision, J&J announced on Friday that LTL is set to appeal Kaplan’s decision, respectfully disagreeing with the court’s conclusion.

Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation at J&J, stated: "We will vigorously litigate these meritless claims and bring our own actions to address the plaintiffs’ bar abuses that engendered this spurious litigation."

In the second attempt to file for bankruptcy, attorneys representing cancer victims called for LTL’s file to be dismissed as an abuse of US bankruptcy law.

Andy Birchfield, an attorney representing cancer victims, said that it was time for the company to "accept responsibility".

J&J has argued that the bankruptcy settlement offers a fairer and faster resolution for cancer claimants than litigation in other courts. It said that the costs of its talc-related verdicts, settlements and legal fees have reached around $4.5bn.

The company continues to defend the claim that its talc products are safe and do not contain asbestos, describing the claims as "specious and lack scientific merit".