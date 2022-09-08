Kite’s CAR T-cell therapy approved by EC for blood cancer patients

Kite, a Gilead Company, has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved its CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) to treat adults aged 26 years and older with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).



The EC’s approval is reinforced by data taken from the international phase 1/2 ZUMA-3 study of adult patients – ≥18 years old – with ALL, whose disease is refractory to or has relapsed following standard therapy or stem cell transplant.

The data showed that 71% of the evaluable patients achieved complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete haematological recovery (CRi) with a median follow-up of 26.8 months.

“This approval makes brexucabtagene autoleucel the first and only CAR T-cell therapy indicated for this population of patients, addressing a significant unmet medical need,” said Christi Shaw, chief executive officer at Kite.

She added: “This is also the fourth indication in Europe for which a Kite cell therapy is approved, clearly demonstrating the benefits they offer to patients, especially those with limited treatment options.”



The EC granted conditional Marketing Authorisation in December 2020 for Tecartus, the first CAR T-cell therapy approved in Europe for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

ALL is an aggressive form of blood cancer that develops when abnormal white blood cells gather in the patient’s bone marrow, leaving no room for healthy blood cells to form. In some cases, the abnormal cells migrate to healthy organs and can spread to the spleen, central nervous system, liver and lymph nodes.

An estimated 64,000 people are diagnosed with the condition worldwide each year, with the most common type being B cell precursor ALL. Half of adults living with the blood disorder will relapse, while the median overall survival with currently available standard-of-care treatments is set at around only eight months.