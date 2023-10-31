LEO Pharma’s delgocitinib cream shows promise in long-term chronic hand eczema study

LEO Pharma has announced positive results from an open-label extension study of its investigational JAK-inhibtor cream delgocitinib in adults with moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE).

The late-stage DELTA 3 trial enrolled patients who had completed the 16-week twice-daily treatment regimen of delgocitinib or vehicle cream in the phase 3 DELTA 1 or DELTA 2 trials.

Results showed that the safety profile of twice-daily treatment with delgocitinib cream for up to 36 weeks was consistent with previous results from DELTA 1 and 2.

Additionally, patients who entered DELTA 3 after receiving delgocitinib cream in DELTA 1 and 2 maintained similar levels of symptom relief and treatment success over an additional 36-week treatment regimen, LEO said, and those who had received vehicle cream reached similar levels of treatment success as the patients previously treated with delgocitinib.

Also referred to as dermatitis, hand eczema is the most common skin disorder of the hands and one of the most common types of eczema.

In patients with hand eczema, the skin is generally dry, scaly and thickened, and the fingers can become swollen when the eczema is flaring. Other symptoms may include cracking, soreness, bleeding and, in some cases, blisters.

CHE, which affects a substantial number of patients, is defined as hand eczema that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.

Kreesten Meldgaard Madsen, chief development officer at LEO, said: "It is encouraging to see the level of consistency that these long-term results show, in line with the previous positive results from the pivotal DELTA 1 and 2 trials.

"This condition can have a negative impact on patient quality of life, physical functioning, and ability to work, and there are currently no topical treatments specifically approved for moderate-to-severe CHE."

The company outlined that further analysis of the data from DELTA 3 will be conducted to “determine the full potential of delgocitinib cream” in this patient population, with detailed results from the trial set to be submitted for scientific presentation and publication at a later date.

"We will continue our work to investigate delgocitinib cream as a potential topical treatment for patients affected by this hard-to-treat disease,” said Meldgaard Madsen.