Lilly reveals $1bn investment in US manufacturing site

Eli Lilly has announced company plans to invest over $1bn to create a new manufacturing site in the US. The new facility in Concord will use the latest in medical device technology while increasing its manufacturing capacity, with 600 new jobs being created, including roles for highly skilled scientists, manufacturing personnel and engineers.

In 2020, Lilly invested $470m in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. In conjunction with this site, the new site in Concord offers proximity to local universities specialising in science, technology, engineering and maths programmes, and easy access to major transport links.

Edgardo Hernandez, senior vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said: "Expanding our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina enables us to continue to produce today's medicines while providing additional capacity to manufacture the medicines of tomorrow."

During the past five years, Eli Lilly has invested over $4bn in manufacturing worldwide, with $2bn of this investment in the US. The company also plans to invest $500m in a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland, furthering its global presence.

Future investments from Lilly are set to include investments in manufacturing to address potential new treatment contributions into Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases.