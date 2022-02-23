London High Court rules in favour of NHS in Servier drug dispute

The High Court in London has ruled against Servier – a French global pharmaceutical company – after it made attempts to limit damages it owes for competition law infringements in the sale and supply of a widely prescribed blood pressure treatment.



Spanning 109 pages, the judgement made by Mr Justice Roth acted as a vital turning-point in the 11 year case entitled The Secretary of State for Health and Another v Servier Laboratories Limited and Others.

Prior to this case, Servier had already been found by both the European Commission and General Court to have breached competition law in agreeing to delay entering the market with cheaper versions of its drug Coversyl (perindopril) with providers. The knock-on effect of this agreement for the NHS meant the healthcare system was cost up to £250m for a generic version of the drug.

As a counter to this, Servier contended that damages to the NHS should be reduced because the NHS should have taken appropriate steps to avoid buying its more expensive product.

Mr Justice Roth rejected this argument, commenting that “…a disinterested observer might find it surprising that such arguments would, or could, be advanced by a defendant found to have committed a very serious infringement of competition law”.

In addition to this, the Mr Justice Roth said that Servier was now left denying responsibility for some of the key claims and facts it made at the time to doctors about Coversyl. In response to this, Servier’s own expert witness commented the claims were “not remotely justified”, “fake science” and “misleading”.

It is anticipated that the final judgement in the European proceedings will be released later this year, with a full trial deciding the level and degree of losses sustained by the NHS to follow.

Commenting on the proceedings, Jonathan Tickner, head of fraud and commercial disputes at law firm Peters & Peters – acting for the secretary of state for health and social care – said: “This is a major victory for the NHS. Having already lost hundreds of millions of pounds because of Servier’s unlawful behaviour, the NHS will now be able to avoid being dragged into further expensive and time-consuming arguments by the pharma company. This is a relief at a time when most would agree the NHS is quite stretched enough.”

The claims forming the basis of the case are claims in competition law and as the judge noted “the purpose of competition law is to protect consumers and the economy generally from the consequences of anti-competitive conduct, of which the most notable example is the artificial maintenance of higher prices than would occur under competitive conditions”.