Macmillan and Big Health partnership to provide digital health apps to cancer patients





A new partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support (Macmillan) and digital therapeutics company Big Health will see newly diagnosed cancer patients across the UK get free access to digital mental health therapies.

The partnership will provide adult patients with access to Big Health’s Sleepio for insomnia and Daylight for anxiety to manage their mental health needs, aiming to reduce NHS waiting lists for face-to-face therapy and expand options for patients who do not want to, or are unable to access in-person mental health support.

Insomnia and anxiety are two of the biggest unmet needs for UK cancer patients, with research by Macmillan revealing that, before the pandemic, one in five cancer patients were also living with a long-term mental health condition, potentially associated with poorer cancer survival rates and a high level of need.

Moreover, recent figures show that at the end of 2020, 870,000 people with cancer across the UK (29%) were left feeling anxious, stressed or depressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah Redmond, director of Commercial Partnerships and Innovation at Macmillan, said: “We know that many people struggle with sleep, worry and anxiety as a result of their cancer diagnosis, so providing this group with free access to Sleepio and Daylight means they can benefit from vital mental health support when they need it most. We look forward to continuing our work with Big Health and ensuring all people with cancer can access this crucial support in future."

Both apps provide personalised, round-the-clock, accessible treatment for insomnia and anxiety by guiding users through cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), aligning with guidance issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

According to Big Health, randomised controlled trials demonstrated that nearly three-quarters (71%) of patients who used Daylight achieved a reduction in anxiety, and just over three-quarters (76%) who used Sleepio achieved clinical improvement in sleep.

Big Health recently secured NICE approval for Sleepio, indicating that digital therapeutics may have the potential to improve patient experience and provide extra capacity across NHS mental health services.

Heather Cook, UK director for Big Health, said: “Clinically evidenced digital therapeutics can help to address the current backlog in mental health care, opening up greater access to effective round-the-clock care and reducing the pressures on face-to-face services, while providing proven tools for people to manage their mental health outside of a clinical setting, where and when they need to."