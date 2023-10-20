Merck and Daiichi Sankyo announce ADC agreement worth up to $22bn

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has agreed to pay Daiichi Sankyo $5.5bn to jointly develop three of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates, with the deal potentially worth up to $22bn.

Daiichi Sankyo’s three DXd ADC’s – patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd) – are all in various stages of clinical development to treat multiple solid tumours as monotherapies and/or in combination with other treatments.

ADCs are a class of potent cancer therapies combining the selectivity of antibodies with the potent cell-killing properties of chemotherapy or other anti-cancer agents.

Unlike chemotherapy, which works by attacking lots of different cells as well as the cancer, ADCs are designed to target and kill tumour cells while sparing healthy cells.

Robert Davis, chairman and chief executive officer at Merck, said: “The pioneering work by Daiichi Sankyo scientists has highlighted the far-reaching potential of ADCs to provide meaningful new options for patients with cancer.”

Patritumab deruxtecan, which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration, is due to be filed for EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in March next year following positive results from the mid-stage HERTHENA-Lung01 trial.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan is currently being evaluated in the phase 2 IDeate-01 study as a treatment option for patients with previously treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, while raludotatug deruxtecan is being assessed in a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial of patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Sunao Manabe, representative director, executive chairperson and chief executive officer at Daiichi Sankyo Company, said the results from clinical trials of the three candidates “continue to demonstrate the broad applicability” of its DXd ADC technology across multiple targets.

The companies will jointly develop and potentially commercialise the ADC candidates worldwide, except in Japan, where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply.

Merck will pay Daiichi Sankyo $4bn up front in addition to $1.5bn in continuation payments over the next two years. Merck may make additional payments of up to $16.5bn contingent on the achievement of future sales milestones.