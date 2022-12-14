Merck and Moderna’s personalised cancer vaccine shows promise in high-risk melanoma patients

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – and Moderna have announced positive phase 2b trial results investigating the use of their personalised mRNA cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, in combination with Merck’s Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma.

Personalised cancer vaccines are designed to prime the immune system so that patients can generate tailored antitumour responses as part of their cancer treatment.

The study met its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival, with the combination treatment reducing the risk of recurrence or death by 44% compared to Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy alone.

Moderna's chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel, said: “[The results are] highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19 and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomised clinical trial in melanoma.”

In the KEYNOTE-942 trial, which is currently ongoing, following complete surgical resection, patients were randomised to receive mRNA-4157/V940 (nine doses every three weeks) and Keytruda (200mg every three weeks) versus Keytruda alone for approximately one year until disease recurrence or unacceptable toxicity.

Bancel also outlined the companies’ plans to begin additional studies in melanoma and other forms of cancer “with the goal of bringing truly individualised cancer treatments to patients”.

“We look forward to publishing the full data set and sharing the results at an upcoming oncology medical conference, as well as with health authorities," he said.

In October this year, the companies announced that Merck had exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialise mRNA-4157/V940 in accordance with the terms of its existing collaboration and licence agreement.

Under the agreement, originally established in 2016 and amended in 2018, Moderna would receive an upfront payment of $250m from Merck, with the two companies sharing the costs and any profits equally under this worldwide collaboration.

Dr Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said the positive findings represented “an important milestone” in the company’s collaboration with Moderna.

"Over the last six years, our teams have worked closely together combining our respective expertise in mRNA and immuno-oncology with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with cancer. We look forward to advancing this programme into the next phase of development," Li said.