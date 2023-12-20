Merck and Owkin collaborate to develop AI-powered diagnostics for cancer

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has entered into a collaboration with Owkin to develop and commercialise artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostics for cancer.

The partnership aims to pre-screen patients for the microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) biomarker to predict PD1/PDL-1 inhibitor efficacy in four types of cancer.

Previously shown in clinical trials, the MSI-H tumour phenotype has possible prognostic and therapeutic importance, particularly with the increased application of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies.

As a result, MSI-H has become a crucial genomic biomarker for several types of cancer and testing for the phenotype has since been internationally recommended by consensus guidelines.

Initially focused in the EU, both companies will seek to improve testing rates for MSI-H in endometrial, gastric, small intestinal and biliary cancers, where MSI-H prevalence is low and MSI-H screening is not routinely performed.

The French-American biotechnology company, Owkin, currently obtains the only MSI digital pathology diagnostic CE-marked in colorectal cancer.

As part of the deal, Owkin will extend its MSI-H diagnostic to four new cancer types, building on multimodal patient data from multiple academic centres and hospitals.

High levels of MSI are most often found in cancers of the colon, endometrium and stomach.

Meriem Sefta, chief diagnostics officer, Owkin, said: “This strategic alliance with [Merck] is focused on improving the way patients are diagnosed and receive treatment, advancing our shared mission of supporting healthcare providers in their adoption of innovative digital diagnostics.”

Scott Pruitt, associate vice president and head, translational oncology, MSD Research Laboratories, said: “The application of AI technologies holds tremendous potential in the screening of patients and the diagnosis of disease.

“We look forward to working with the Owkin team toward harnessing this opportunity to identify more patients with MSI-H cancers who may benefit from ICI therapy.”

Most recently, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), received two new approvals from the European Commission as a first-line indication in gastrointestinal cancers.

As well as gastrointestinal cancers, Keytruda is already approved to treat a variety of cancers, including specific cases of bladder cancer, melanoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.