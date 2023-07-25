Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Merck granted positive CHMP opinion for Keytruda combination in gastric cancer

Over one million new cases of gastric cancer were diagnosed globally in 2020

Merck

Merck & Co’s – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has been recommended by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee as part of a combination treatment for certain gastric cancer patients, the company announced.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has specifically recommended the anti-PD-1 therapy in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Patients eligible for the Keytruda regimen will also have tumours that express PD-L1 with a combined positive score of one or more, the company outlined.

Gastric cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer death worldwide, with nearly 1.1 million new cases diagnosed and more than 768,000 deaths from the disease globally in 2020.

Most gastric cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop from cells in the innermost lining of the stomach. As the disease tends to develop slowly over many years and rarely causes early symptoms, many cases go undetected until an advanced stage.

The CHMP’s recommendation is supported by interim results from Merck’s phase 3 KEYNOTE-811 trial, in which the Keytruda combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and objective response rate compared to trastuzumab and chemotherapy alone in patients in the intention-to-treat population.

Dr Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “This positive CHMP opinion reinforces our commitment to bringing meaningful treatment options to patients living with HER2-positive gastric or GEJ cancer, whose tumours express PD-L1 with a combined positive score one or more, in the EU.”

The CHMP’s recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC) for marketing authorisation in the EU, with a final decision from the regulator expected in the third quarter of this year.

“We look forward to the EC’s decision and are excited at the possibility of bringing the first approved immunotherapy regimen for the first-line treatment of these patients with HER2-positive advanced gastric or GEJ cancer to the EU,” Ebbinghaus said.

The Keytruda regimen has already been granted accelerated approval in the US for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma.

Merck said it is working with the US Food and Drug Administration to update the current indication for patients whose tumours are PD-L1 positive.

Article by
Emily Kimber

25th July 2023

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Health Unlimited

Health Unlimited is a global health consultancy and communications agency built by specialists with unmatched experience, perspective and expertise. For...

Latest intelligence

Case study: How segmentation of treaters guided a novel product launch in the allergy space
Find out how we helped our client to obtain an intuitive and actionable segmentation in order to drive market shaping activities ahead of their product launch aimed at the treatment...
The 7 truths behind successful Healthcare influencer engagement programmes
Pharma companies need to be engaging DOLs in the same way as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). But how can companies ensure best practice DOL engagement? Here are Say’s recommended critical...
Article: War in the Blood - The battle takes shape in the burgeoning European oncology CAR-T market access space
Tania Rodrigues investigates the market access and commercialization potential for manufacturers of CAR-T therapies in the latest issue of pharmaphorum's Deep Dive....

Quick links