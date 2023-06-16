Merck reports positive phase 3 results for Keytruda combination in gastric cancer

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has reported positive results from a late-stage study of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) when used as part of a combination treatment in certain gastric cancer patients.

The phase 3 KEYNOTE-811 trial has been evaluating the anti-PD-1 therapy in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Gastric cancer is the fifth most diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer death worldwide, with nearly 1.1 million new cases diagnosed and more than 768,000 deaths from the disease globally in 2020. Most gastric cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop from cells in the innermost lining of the stomach.

Because gastric cancer tends to develop slowly over many years and rarely causes early symptoms, most cases go undetected until an advanced stage.

At an interim analysis of the trial, the combination treatment was associated with a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) – a primary endpoint – compared to placebo in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population.

Based on a pre-specified subgroup analysis by PD-L1 expression, the improvement in PFS observed in the ITT population was limited to patients whose tumours were PD-L1 positive.

In May 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Keytruda in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma.

Merck said it has discussed these latest results from KEYNOTE-811 with the FDA and is working with the regulator to update the current indication for Keytruda in HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma to patients whose tumours are PD-L1 positive.

Dr Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, global clinical development at Merck Research Laboratories, said: “This new data from KEYNOTE-811, demonstrating a significant improvement in progression-free survival, is meaningful and builds on the earlier insights from this study that supported the accelerated approval of this Keytruda combination in the US for certain patients with HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma.

“We look forward to sharing these results with the medical community and regulatory authorities to ensure this Keytruda-based regimen is available to appropriate patients, and we are working with the FDA to update the current indication for Keytruda to those patients whose tumours are PD-L1 positive.”