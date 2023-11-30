Merck shares positive phase 3 results for investigational pneumococcal vaccine in adults

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has shared positive results from a late-stage trial evaluating its investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in adults.

Pneumococcal disease is the name for any infection caused by bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae and is considered a ‘major public health problem worldwide’ by the World Health Organization.

There are more than 100 different types of pneumococcal bacteria, which can affect adults differently than children. Certain strains threaten to put more people at risk for invasive pneumococcal illnesses, Merck reports, and older adults are among those most vulnerable to serious infection.

Merck’s candidate, V116, is designed to address the strains predominantly responsible for adult pneumococcal disease, including eight unique strains which account for approximately 30% of adult disease.

If approved, V116 would be the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine specifically designed for this patient population, according to the company.

The phase 3 STRIDE-3 trial has been evaluating V116 against Pfizer's 20-valent vaccine (PCV20) in adults who had not previously received a pneumococcal vaccine.

Results from the study demonstrated that Merck’s vaccine elicited non-inferior immune responses compared to PCV20 for all ten serotypes common to both vaccines in adults aged 50 years and older, and generated superior immune responses for ten of its 11 unique serotypes.

Merck’s vaccine also elicited non-inferior immune responses in adults aged 18 to 49 years compared to those aged 50 to 64 years, the company said, and had a safety profile comparable to PCV20.

Dr Eliav Barr, senior vice president, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “These results provide strong evidence to support the immunogenicity of V116 compared to the standard of care in the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia in adults.

“We are excited by the potential of V116 to impact public health through primary prevention through the use of a population-specific strategy that targets the serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease in adults.”

The positive readout comes less than two weeks after Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as part of a combination treatment for certain gastric cancer patients.