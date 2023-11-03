Merck shares positive results for adjuvant Keytruda in phase 3 kidney cancer trial

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has shared positive results from a late-stage trial of its anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in certain kidney cancer patients.

The phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial has been evaluating Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at a higher risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, the surgical removal of a kidney.

According to results from an interim analysis, the therapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to placebo, and its safety profile was consistent with that observed in previous studies.

The new results from KEYNOTE-564 build on the positive disease-free survival findings from the study, which supported the approval of Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment in RCC patients in the US, EU and other countries worldwide.

RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, accounting for about 90% of all kidney cancer diagnoses.

The disease is associated with a high risk of recurrence, with up to 40% of newly diagnosed patients experiencing recurrence within five years following surgery.

Dr Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of late-stage oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories, said: "As we continue to evaluate the potential of Keytruda in earlier stages of disease across multiple types of cancer, we hope to reduce disease recurrence and ultimately improve overall survival outcomes.

“These new results from KEYNOTE-564 are notable and mark the first time a therapy has demonstrated a statistically significant survival benefit compared to placebo in patients with RCC at a higher risk of recurrence following surgery…"

Beyond RCC, Keytruda holds approvals to treat a wide variety of cancers, including specific cases of bladder cancer, melanoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This month, the therapy was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in combination with chemotherapy to treat biliary tract cancer.

The approval, which represented the sixth gastrointestinal cancer indication for Keytruda-based regimens in the US, means Keytruda can now be used alongside gemcitabine and cisplatin to treat patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic cases of the disease.

Keytruda was also recently approved in the US as part of a combination treatment for patients with earlier stages of lung cancer.