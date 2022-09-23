Merck to initiate phase 3 HIV-1 clinical programme with a lower dose of islatravir





Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has announced its plans to initiate a new phase 3 clinical programme with a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100mg and a lower dose of its experimental antiretroviral islatravir (DOR/ISL) for the treatment of people with HIV-1 infection.

Islatravir is a first-in-class nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI) with multiple mechanisms of action. It has a long intracellular half-life and initially showed potential for both long-acting HIV treatment and prevention with its high antiviral potency against HIV and its drug-resistant variants.

One study will evaluate DOR/ISL in previously untreated adults with HIV-1 infection and two studies will evaluate DOR/ISL as a switch in antiretroviral therapy (ART) in adults with HIV-1 infection who are virologically suppressed.

Certain study participants currently enrolled in once-daily treatment studies with DOR 100mg/ISL 0.75 mg will have the option of transitioning to a new study with the lower islatravir dose, Biogen outlined. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and agreed with this plan.

Dr Eliav Barr, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said: "We are grateful to the study investigators and the many participants in the trials of islatravir. Following extensive evaluations and consultation with FDA, we are pleased to be able to initiate our new phase 3 clinical programme to evaluate islatravir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.”

The investigational new drug application (IND) for the once-daily oral DOR/ISL treatment programme remains under a partial clinical hold – put in place by the FDA in December 2021 due a drop in T-cell counts in some participants receiving the therapy – for any studies that would use doses higher than the lower dose to be studied in the new phase 3 programme.

Additionally, the phase 2 clinical trial evaluating an investigational oral once-weekly combination treatment regimen of islatravir and Gilead’s lenacapavir in adults with HIV-1 infection who are virologically suppressed will resume under an amended protocol with a lower dose of islatravir.

The IND under which the islatravir plus lenacapavir once-weekly treatment regimen is being investigated remains under a partial clinical hold for any studies that would use weekly oral islatravir doses higher than the doses considered for the revised clinical programme.

Merck also outlined its plans to discontinue the development of once-monthly oral islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis. Participants in the ongoing phase 3 PrEP once-monthly oral studies will continue to be monitored, the company stated.