Merck’s Keytruda approved by EC for two new gastrointestinal cancer indications

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved two new first-line indications for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in gastrointestinal cancers.

The anti-PD-1 therapy can now be used alongside fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy to treat locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in adults whose tumours express PD-L1, and in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin to treat locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract carcinoma (BTC) in adults.

Approximately 1.1 million people were diagnosed with gastric cancer globally in 2020 and about 211,000 new cases of BTC are diagnosed worldwide each year.

Merck’s Keytruda works by enhancing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumour cells.

The EC’s decision on the drug in gastric cancer follows a recent recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee and was supported by results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial, in which the Keytruda combination reduced the risk of death by 26% in patients whose tumours expressed PD-L1.

The regulator’s approval in BTC, which also followed a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, was based on results from the late-stage KEYNOTE-966 trial. The results showed that the Keytruda regimen reduced the risk of death by 17%, demonstrating a median overall survival of 12.7 months versus 10.9 months for chemotherapy alone.

Dr Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of late-stage oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories, said: “Keytruda has shown its potential as an important treatment option in the EU across a number of gastrointestinal cancers, with seven indications based on data from our extensive clinical development programme.

“With these two new approvals of Keytruda-based regimens... Merck continues to demonstrate progress in providing treatment options to patients in Europe.”

The EC’s approvals come just over a month after the US Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda in combination fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the same subset of gastric cancer patients.

Beyond gastrointestinal cancers, Keytruda holds approvals to treat a wide variety of cancers, including specific cases of bladder cancer, melanoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

There are also currently more than 1,600 trials studying the therapy, including one evaluating it in combination with Merck and Moderna’s investigational skin cancer vaccine.