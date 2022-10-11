MHRA and NICE awarded £1.8m to explore regulation of digital mental health tools

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have been awarded £1.8m in funding by Wellcome over three years to support the exploration and production of guidance on digital mental health tool regulation.

The healthcare sector has seen a considerable increase in the number of digital mental health tools made available in recent years. Despite this improvement in offering, products like this can present regulatory challenges such as clarity regarding whether they are medical devices and, if so, can often lead to a lack of defined risk classification.

As a means of providing a solution to this issue, Wellcome has invested £1.8m of funding to help improve regulatory certainty and safety in this high growth, high impact area, with a central steer on creating guidance for suitable, risk-proportionate regulation of digital mental health products.

Minister for Mental Health, Dr Caroline Johnson, said: “Digital mental health tools can be incredibly useful to help build resilience and prevent problems worsening, but it’s crucial these are regulated properly.

“This funding will help us to better understand these products and give us the tools to make sure everyone who uses them has access to safe, effective support.”

Crucial aspects of medical device regulations to produce guidance that will support digital mental health in significant areas will be reviewed under the project, and will involve determining what qualifies as a medical device and the risk classification they would fall under. The project will also conduct a review of the current evidence base for these devices.

In order to successfully execute these plans, researchers will engage with and learn from people with lived experience, subject experts and patients to inform their conclusions, in addition to working alongside international partners to further drive communal learning and consensus in digital mental health regulations worldwide.

It is hoped that, as a result, certain mental health software will be proportionately regulated as a medical device, which would then allow the public access to effective and safe products that can significantly help to improve their mental health.

Commenting on the developments, Johan Ordish, head of software and artificial intelligence at the MHRA, said: “Digital mental health tools offer millions of people vital support and guidance to explore and help manage their mental health issues every day.

“However, there are a number of regulatory complexities in establishing when these products should be regulated and what evidence they must have to demonstrate safety and effectiveness.

“We need to make sure that we are able to answer these questions, to ensure that patients can be confident in the choices they make to support their mental health.”