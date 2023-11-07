MHRA authorises Mirati Therapeutics’ Krazati for non-small cell lung cancer

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) has authorised Mirati Therapeutics’ Krazati (adagrasib) to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Mirati’s monotherapy is now authorised to treat adult patients with advanced NSCLC and a KRAS G12C (a rare protein) mutation.

In the UK, over 43,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year.

Classed as the most common form of lung cancer, NSCLC accounts for up to 85% of cases.

NSCLC adult patients with progressive disease after receiving previous therapy with, or intolerance to, platinum-based chemotherapy or anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy are eligible to be treated with Krazati.

The authorisation was based on results from the open-label phase 1/2 multiple-expansion cohort KRYSTAL-1 trial, which evaluated Krazati in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced solid tumours harbouring the KRAS G12C mutation, which causes cancer cells to grow out of control.

It is estimated that around 13 to 14% of patients living with NSCLC produce the protein.

Krazati is a monotherapy designed to sustain target inhibition, which could be significant when treating KRAS G12C-mutated cancers.

The drug works by attaching to the KRAS G12C protein and stops it from working, which may slow down or halt cancer growth.

Alan Sandler, chief medical officer at Mirati Therapeutics, said: "Krazati offers a compelling therapeutic option for patients with previously treated locally advanced NSCLC with a KRAS G12C mutation.

“[The] MHRA's authorisation is a significant step towards improving the options available for patients and clinicians in Great Britain.”

Dr Shobhit Baijal, consultant medical oncologist at the University Hospital Birmingham, commented: "The expansion of treatment options for NSCLC benefits patients and clinicians alike. As someone intensively involved in the management of lung cancer patients, I look forward to Krazati being available for use in clinical practice.”

Most recently, on 2 November, Mirati entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Kura Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to evaluate KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, and Krazati in KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.