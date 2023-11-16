MHRA extends licence of Vertex’s cystic fibrosis drugs for young children

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has extended the licence of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ cystic fibrosis drugs for children aged two to five years.

The treatments, Kaftrio (ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor), are already authorised for use in patients aged six years and older with at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Affecting more than 10,600 people in the UK, cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system, resulting in lung infections and problems with digesting food.

Symptoms usually begin in early childhood and worsen over time, with the lungs and digestive system becoming increasingly damaged.

F508del, which is responsible for a protein that supports the movement of chloride in and out of the body's cells, is the most common cystic fibrosis causing mutation.

Taken together by patients as a long-term treatment, Kaftrio and Kalydeco interact with certain abnormal CFTR proteins so they open more often to improve chloride movement in and out of cells.

The MHRA’s latest decision on the drugs is supported by positive results from studies of the combination in patients aged 12 years and older in addition to data from a 24-week, late-stage clinical study in 75 patients aged two to five years who had a confirmed diagnosis of cystic fibrosis and at least one F508del mutation.

Julian Beach, MHRA interim executive director of healthcare quality and access, said: “We have prioritised the assessment of Kaftrio and Kalydeco for this age range in view of the unmet needs of children with cystic fibrosis.

“As with all products, we will keep the safety of Kaftrio and Kalydeco in this age range under close review.”

The licence extension has come in the same week that the MHRA authorised Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ ‘world-first’ gene therapy for two inherited blood disorders.

Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel), which has been approved for use in specific cases of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassaemia in patients aged 12 and over, is now the first licensed treatment that uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR, for which its inventors were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020.