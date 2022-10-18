Moderna and Gavi update COVAX supply deal to include variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines





Moderna has agreed to supply the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), on behalf of the COVAX initiative, with up to 100 million doses of the company’s new variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines at its ‘lowest tiered price’.

The biotech and Gavi will cancel their existing supply deal for vaccines based on the original COVID-19 strain, which has led to the supply of nearly 70 million doses to the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) low- and middle-income countries, in addition to Moderna facilitating the donation of more than 100 million doses to these countries.

"Gavi and our COVAX partners have been pivotal in ensuring the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, leading the largest and most rapid vaccine rollout in history,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

"We are proud of our role in this endeavour and will continue to support COVAX's mission to ensure broad, affordable, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across low- and middle-income countries as we move towards a world where COVID-19 is endemic,” he added.

Co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi and the World Health Organization, the COVAX initiative aims to ensure ‘fair and equitable access’ to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is also working with manufacturers and partners on the procurement and logistics of COVID-19 vaccines for COVAX.

"This agreement with Moderna represents a critical step for equitable access, helping COVAX adjust its portfolio to current demand and ensuring lower income countries have access to variant-containing vaccines to use where appropriate," said Dr Seth Berkley, chief executive officer of Gavi.

In July 2022, Moderna announced the advancement of two bivalent candidates for autumn, based on different population health security strategies in different countries. mRNA-1273.222 contains the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron strain, while mRNA-1273.214 contains the BA.1 Omicron strain. Both bivalent candidates contain 25µg of mRNA-1273 and 25µg of an Omicron subvariant.

Most recently, the company received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month for a 25μg booster dose of mRNA-1273.222 in children and adolescents aged six to 17 years.

This builds on the EUA the company received from the FDA in August for use of a 50μg dose of mRNA-1273.222 in adults 18 years and over.

The Omicron-adapted booster has also received authorisations in the UK, Europe, Australia, Canda, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore and Taiwan to date.