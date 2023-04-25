Moderna and IBM to explore quantum computing and AI for future mRNA medicines

Moderna and IBM have announced an agreement aimed at exploring how next generation technologies like quantum computing and generative artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to develop future mRNA medicines.

Under the agreement, IBM will provide access to its quantum computing systems, as well as expertise to assist the drugmaker in exploring how quantum technology could be applied to solve problems too complex for classical computers.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: "We are excited to partner with IBM to develop novel AI models to advance mRNA science, prepare ourselves for the era of quantum computing, and ready our business for these game-changing technologies.

"We are aiming for breakthrough advances with quantum computing, so we are investing now in building a quantum-ready workforce, to be fully prepared to harness the power of this technology.”

Moderna will also have access to IBM’s AI foundation model, MoLFormer, that can help researchers predict a molecule's properties and help them understand the characteristics of potential mRNA medicines.

The company said its aim will be to use the model to help optimise the lipid nanoparticles that encase its mRNA-based payloads as they are injected into the body.

Dr Darío Gil, senior vice president, and director of IBM Research, said: "Moderna will be able to take advantage of our multi-year research efforts in generative AI for therapeutics that can allow scientists to better understand how molecules behave and may facilitate creating entirely new ones.

"We are also excited to work with Moderna to help prepare their scientists in the knowledge and use of IBM's industry-leading quantum computing technologies with the goal of accelerating the discovery and creation of new therapeutics."

A growing number of biopharmas have been investing in quantum computer technologies over recent years including the likes of Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche.

Earlier this year, Bayer AG partnered with Google Cloud to enable it to run large quantum chemistry calculations at scale using the tech giant's Tensorflow Processing Units.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation also invested $200m in September last year to develop the first quantum computer dedicated to life sciences research.