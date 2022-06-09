Moderna announces trial results for new COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate





Moderna has shared new clinical data evaluating its COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.214 – containing mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) – and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron sub-variant.

The analysis shows that the new vaccine offers better protection against Omicron than Moderna’s original vaccine, Spikevax, producing nearly double the neutralising antibody levels.

The vaccine candidate targets two of the virus variants, including Omicron. It met all primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 trial and was well-tolerated by the 437 study participants.

The vaccine contains specific mRNA elements for the spike protein associated with both the Omicron variant and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. If approved, it could be used as a second booster dose in future vaccine roll-out programmes.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "The preliminary data analysis on mRNA-1273.214 is the second demonstration of superiority of our bivalent booster platform against variants of concern and represents an innovation in the fight against COVID-19.

"Looking at this data alongside the durability we saw with our first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, we anticipate more durable protection against variants of concern with mRNA-1273.214, making it our lead candidate for a fall 2022 booster.

“We are submitting our preliminary data and analysis to regulators with the hope that the Omicron-containing bivalent booster will be available in the late summer."

In February 2021 Moderna announced it would update its booster candidates as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continued to evolve. This included monovalent and bivalent candidates targeting multiple variants of concern.

Moderna plans to present the analysis and data to industry regulators in the coming weeks.