Moderna applies to FDA for authorisation for second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults





Moderna has asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to amend its emergency use authorisation (EUA) so that its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, can be given as a second booster shot to adults 18 years and over. Eligible adults would already have had a booster shot of one of the authorised COVID-19 vaccines.

Spikevax is authorised to be used to help immunise adults 18 years and over against COVID-19.

The request includes adults 18 years and over to better enable the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and healthcare providers to establish the benefits of a second booster for all adults in this age group. This includes those who are vulnerable and are placed at a higher risk of COVID-19 because of their age or comorbidities.

On 31 January 2022, the US FDA approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Spikevax – COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA – to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Previously, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was available under EUA in the US from 18 December 2020.

A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine is authorised for emergency use in the US under EUA for adults aged 18 and older – at the 50µg dose level – while a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – at the 100µg dose level – is authorised for emergency use in immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age or older in the US. The 100µg dose is specifically for those who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or have been diagnosed with conditions that qualify as being immunocompromised.

Moderna has stated that its submission is partially based on recently published data produced in the US and Israel, following the emergence of Omicron. In addition to this, the company said that it continues to monitor real-world data for its vaccine and has ongoing clinical trials for its Omicron-specific booster and a bivalent Omicron-specific booster.

Commenting on the developments, Dr Julian Tang, a virologist and respiratory medicine specialist at the University of Leicester in the UK, said: “If Omicron continues circulating and we are still using the current first generation COVID-19 vaccines against it, then…the benefits to otherwise healthy, younger people will be marginal – and any fourth dose boosters will be more beneficial to the older and more vulnerable groups.

“Ideally, we need new COVID-19 vaccines designed specifically against Omicron if we want to improve this protection for the most vulnerable – in the same way that we update the seasonal flu vaccine each year – to ensure the best possible match against the currently circulating virus strain.”