Moderna appoints Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer

Gomez’s new role will begin on 9 May 2022

Jorge Gomez

Moderna has announced the appointment of Jorge Gomez as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Gomez’s appointment follows the retirement of Moderna's current CFO, David Meline, who will remain with the company as a consultant in order to ensure a smooth handover of the CFO role.

Gomez’s CFO role at Moderna will begin on 9 May 2022 and he will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee, reporting to chief executive officer, Stéphane Bancel.

Before joining Moderna, Gomez was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Dentsply Sirona, a role he took on in August 2019, having previously spent 13 years working at Cardinal Health, where he most recently served as CFO.

Gomez also held financial and business leadership roles at General Motors, working internationally in New York City, Belgium, Singapore and Brazil. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Xylem and for Pear Therapeutics.

Speaking on his new appointment, Gomez said: "It is a privilege for me to join an organisation that is focused on developing transformative medicines to address major public healthcare challenges worldwide."

CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, commented on the changes: "As we grow and scale the company globally, Jorge's experience leading the financial functions of multinational healthcare companies will be an asset to our team. Jorge's passion for sustainability and ESG aligns closely with Moderna's vision to make corporate responsibility a critical part of who we are and what we do."

Bancel also thanked Moderna’s current CFO, David Meline, for his contributions to the company: "I am very thankful to David for having decided to come out of retirement in the spring of 2020 to help us get Moderna ready for commercialisation in record time.

“Moderna was an early-stage development, US-focused company when David joined us. He goes back into retirement after having helped transform Moderna into a global commercial company. He has built a great team and strong financial business processes.”

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

13th April 2022

From: Healthcare

