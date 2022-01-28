Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Moderna begins phase 2 trial of Omicron-specific booster

The study will include two groups, with approximately 300 people in each group

Moderna logo

Moderna has begun a phase 2 study of their Omicron-specific booster (mRNA-1273.529).

The phase 2 study will include two groups. The first group includes those who’ve had two doses of the vaccine, while the second includes those who’ve had two doses of the vaccine as well as a booster shot (mRNA-1273).

The phase two study follows on from previous trials, and assesses the safety and effectiveness of the Omicron-specific booster in adults aged 18 and over.

Moderna plans to enrol approximately 300 people in each group, and studies will be conducted in up to 24 sites in the US.

Currently, Moderna’s authorised booster increases neutralising antibodies against Omicron by about 37-fold. This is compared to the pre-booster data levels and a 100µg dose of mRNA-1273 which demonstrated an increase in neutralising antibodies by about 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: "We are reassured by the antibody persistence against Omicron at six months after the currently authorised booster of mRNA-1273. Nonetheless, given the long-term threat demonstrated by Omicron's immune escape, we are advancing our Omicron-specific variant vaccine booster candidate.”

Bancel added: "We are also evaluating whether to include this Omicron-specific candidate in our multivalent booster programme. We will continue to share data with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best booster strategies against SARS-CoV-2."

Data showing protection levels against Omicron six months after being given a booster shot has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

28th January 2022

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
90TEN

90TEN is a global healthcare communications consultancy with a mission to make people healthier and happier through life-changing education and...

Latest intelligence

Personalised medicine: driving a need for greater diversity in clinical trials
Kate Shaw, Innovative Trials' Founder & CEO, investigates one of the biggest challenges facing clinical research today....
Congresses and conferences
Superstar congresses and conferences will stay centre stage but now share the limelight with virtual and hybrid events
With the pandemic having dimmed the lights on pharma conferences, their virtual and hybrid replacements have grasped the opportunity and are here to stay...
Cervical Cancer Prevention Month
In this first 2022 blog, the Innovative Trials' Equality & Diversity committee will be looking at raising awareness around Cervical Cancer...

Quick links