Moderna secures £1.74bn deal to supply US government with updated COVID-19 vaccine





Moderna has announced it has secured a deal with the US government to supply 66 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine booster updated for the Omicron subvariant for use in an autumn and winter campaign.

The company will receive up to £1.74bn for the manufacture and delivery of the doses of mRNA-1273.222, a bivalent booster candidate containing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax plus the Omicron BA.4/5 string mRNA. The US government will also have the option to purchase up to an additional 234 million doses.

Commenting on the deal, Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: "We are pleased to extend our successful collaboration with the US government. Moderna's mRNA platform is enabling us to rapidly create mRNA-1273.222, a bivalent vaccine that specifically targets Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the most prevalent variants of concern in the US today. We remain fully committed to leveraging our innovative technology platform to offer tailored vaccines that help protect communities against COVID-19.”

In July, Moderna announced the advancement of two bivalent candidates for autumn based on different population health security strategies in different countries. mRNA-1273.222 contains the BA.4/5 Omicron strain and is being developed in accordance with recent recommendations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while mRNA-1273.214 contains the BA.1 Omicron strain.

The announcement comes as vaccine developers are beginning to develop new versions of their vaccines in response to Omicron, following the FDA's recommendation to continue developing Omicron-targeting formulations, with the aim of making the vaccines available in autumn this year.

COVID-19 infections in the US have risen as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant have spread, accounting for more than 90% of US infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In July 2022 Pfizer and BioNTech also announced the initiation of a phase 2 study evaluating a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b5, consisting of RNAs encoding ‘enhanced’ perfusion spike proteins for the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain and an Omicron variant. Earlier in July, Pfizer/BioNTech completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the companies’ Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, based on the BA.1 sub-lineage, for patients 12 years and older.