Moderna seeks FDA Emergency Use Authorisation for BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 booster





Moderna has completed a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster – mRNA-1273.222 – the company announced.

The application is specifically for a 50µg booster dose for adults 18 years of age and older, and is based on preclinical data and clinical trial data available from a phase 2/3 study evaluation the company's BA.1 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214.

In the study, mRNA-1273.214 met all primary endpoints, including superior neutralising antibody response against Omicron when compared to a 50µg dose of the currently authorised booster – mRNA-1273 – in previously uninfected participants, as well as potent neutralising antibody responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 when compared against mRNA-1273 regardless of age or prior infection status.

In July, Moderna announced the advancement of two bivalent candidates for autumn based on different population health security strategies in different countries. mRNA-1273.222 contains the BA.4/5 Omicron strain and is being developed in accordance with recent recommendations from the FDA, while mRNA-1273.214 contains the BA.1 Omicron strain. Both bivalent candidates contain 25µg of mRNA-1273 and 25µg of an Omicron subvariant.

A phase 2/3 trial for mRNA-1273.222 is currently underway, and the company outlined that it has rapidly scaled up manufacturing of mRNA-1273.222 in order to be ready, if authorised, to deliver doses in September 2022.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: "We have worked closely with the FDA to ensure that Americans will have access to Moderna's updated, bivalent booster, which, if authorised, may offer higher, broader, and more durable protection against COVID-19 compared to the currently authorised booster.

"Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled us to develop, study, and deploy bivalent booster vaccine candidates that demonstrate superior protection against all tested COVID-19 variants, in record time. Our commitment to using cutting-edge science to protect the world against the ongoing COVID-19 threat continues."

This week, the company announced it will supply 12 million doses of an Omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster to the Government of Canada, which includes converting six million doses of mRNA-1274 to an Omicron-containing bivalent booster.

Moderna also announced at the end of July that it has secured a deal with the US government to supply 66 million doses of mRNA-1273.222 in an agreement worth £1.74bn.