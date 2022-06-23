Moderna to launch Innovation and Technology Center in the UK





Moderna, a biotech company specialising in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and the UK government have reached an agreement in principle for an mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the UK.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna worked with governments, healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to help combat the virus and future pathogens.

The company, with the support of the UK government, plans to use the site to produce mRNA vaccines, including vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other potential vaccine candidates.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: "We are excited to be able to continue our collaboration with the UK government and Vaccine Taskforce with this new mRNA Innovation and Technology Center in the UK. The UK has established a world-class life sciences and research community.

"We are committed to global public health, and as we continue to expand internationally, we are pleased to bring local mRNA manufacturing to the UK. We look forward to establishing our R&D activities and capabilities in the country."

It is hoped that the site will bolster the UK’s international effort to reduce the impact of future pandemics as part of its ‘100 days mission’ plan.

The company also intends to further expand its UK presence through R&D funding.

Although Moderna has not yet disclosed the cost of the facility, according to the Financial Times, the site is expected to be worth up to £1bn ($1.2bn) and will manufacture up to 250 million doses each year. The agreement covers a ten-year time frame and will be finalised this summer.

Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) on a phase 3 study in the UK, investigating Moderna's bivalent Omicron-containing booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214).