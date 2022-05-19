Please login to the form below

Moderna wins Prix Galien UK Award for best biotechnology product

The Prix Galien Awards ceremony was held at the National History Museum in London

Moderna Prix Galien

Moderna, a biotech company focused on developing messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, has won the Prix Galien UK award for best biotechnology product for its vaccine, Spikevax.

The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for use in the UK to prevent COVID-19 in those aged 18 years and older.

The announcement was made during the Prix Galien Award Ceremony on 12 May at the National History Museum in London. The Prix Galien is an internationally renowned awards programme committed to the progress of innovative medicines development and is regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in the industry.

The award is given to those making significant advancements in biomedical research and development.

The panel that assesses the entries is made up of a variety of leaders in the healthcare sector, who are focused on acknowledging the crucial importance of research-driven innovation to improve health worldwide.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Darius Hughes, general manager of Moderna UK, said: “The Prix Galien Award is an exceptional honour which speaks to the significant role this scientific advancement of mRNA vaccines has played in helping the world gain some control over this terrible global pandemic.

“We are humbled by this recognition from such a prestigious institution and extend our gratitude to the researchers, healthcare professionals and clinical trial participants who made this possible.”

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

19th May 2022

From: Research, Marketing, Healthcare

