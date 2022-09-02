Moderna’s Omicron BA.1 targeting bivalent booster recommended by CHMP for use in EU

Moderna’s Omicron BA.1 targeting bivalent booster – mRNA-1273.214 – has been recommended for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals 12 years and older, the company announced.

The recommendation is based on clinical trial data from a phase 2/3 trial in which mRNA-1273.214 met all primary endpoints, including superior neutralising antibody response against Omicron when compared to a 50µg dose of the currently authorised booster – mRNA-1273 – in previously uninfected participants.

mRNA-1273.214 also demonstrated potent neutralising antibody responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 when compared against mRNA-1273, regardless of age or prior infection status.

Crucially, mRNA-1273.214 was generally well tolerated, with a reactogenicity and safety profile consistent with the currently authorised booster.

In July, Moderna announced the advancement of two bivalent candidates for autumn, based on different population health security strategies in different countries. mRNA-1273.222 contains the BA.4/5 Omicron strain and is being developed in accordance with recent recommendations from the FDA, while mRNA-1273.214 contains the BA.1 Omicron strain. Both bivalent candidates contain 25µg of mRNA-1273 and 25µg of an Omicron subvariant.

The recommendation follows a recent agreement between Moderna and the European Commission (EC) to convert contractually agreed doses of mRNA-1273 to the company's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccines for supply in 2022, pending regulatory approval.

In addition, the EC agreed to purchase an additional 15 million doses of Omicron-targeting vaccine booster candidates from Moderna.

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's chief executive officer, said: "We are thankful for the CHMP's positive recommendation, which reinforces the body of the clinical data supporting mRNA-1273.214 and its potential role in protecting people across Europe from disease and severe outcomes associated with COVID-19.

"We look forward to the ECs first authorisation decision on an Omicron-targeting bivalent booster and working with countries across Europe to provide this next-generation booster candidate in the fight against COVID-19."

The company’s BA.4/BA.5 targeting booster was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults 18 years and older, based on preclinical data and clinical trial data the phase 2/3 study evaluation of mRNA-1273.214.

A phase 2/3 clinical trial for mRNA-1273.222 is fully enrolled and currently underway, with initial data expected later this year, Moderna outlined.