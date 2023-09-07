Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine shows strong effect against BA.2.86 subvariant

The ‘highly mutated’ BA.2.86 subvariant is being closely monitored by global health authorities

Moderna

Moderna has shared positive results from a clinical trial evaluating its updated COVID-19 vaccine against the 'highly mutated' BA.2.86 subvariant that is currently being tracked by global health authorities.

The US Centers for Disease Control has previously noted that BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, may be more capable of causing infection in those who previously had COVID-19 or were vaccinated with previous vaccines.

Moderna’s updated vaccine, which is currently pending approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for this year’s autumn vaccination programme, showed an 8.7 increase in neutralising antibodies against the subvariant.

The vaccine also demonstrated an 8.7 to 11-fold increase in neutralising antibodies against the circulating EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants, the company said.

Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said: "These results demonstrate that our updated COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong human immune response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant.

"Taken together with our previously communicated results showing a similarly effective response against EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants, this data confirms that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be an important tool for protection as we head into the [autumn] vaccination season."

Public health authorities are monitoring the BA.2.86 variant closely, with some bringing forward their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns due to its potential to break through protective immunity generated from previous COVID-19 vaccinations or infections.

The NHS recently announced that its COVID-19 and flu vaccination programme, which was due to start in October, will now offer vaccinations from this month onwards due to the risks presented by BA.2.86.

Steve Russell, NHS England chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations, said at the time of the announcement: "While we know that flu and COVID-19 usually hit hardest in December and January, the new COVID-19 variant presents a greater risk now."

Pfizer has also said that its updated vaccine with partner BioNTech produced a strong antibody response against BA.2.86 in a preclinical study in mice.

The Pfizer/BioNTech XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency earlier this week for use in individuals aged six months and older. It has also recently been approved by the European Commission.

Article by
Emily Kimber

7th September 2023

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Aptus Health

Aptus Health is dedicated to advancing health engagement. The company offers end-to-end digital health engagement solutions spanning all areas of...

Latest intelligence

Pharma conference trends and themes in the last two years
We take an in-depth look at the way Pharma conferences have changed in the last two years and how that’s impacted attendance, themes and format....
Navigating the nocebo effect through patient engagement is the key to setting patients up for success
If you're interested in delving deeper into this topic and understanding how patient engagement can effectively navigate the nocebo effect, we invite you to explore our latest whitepaper....
The secret nobody told you about how to go viral
How to create content people actually want to read and share online...

Quick links