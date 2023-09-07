Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine shows strong effect against BA.2.86 subvariant

Moderna has shared positive results from a clinical trial evaluating its updated COVID-19 vaccine against the 'highly mutated' BA.2.86 subvariant that is currently being tracked by global health authorities.

The US Centers for Disease Control has previously noted that BA.2.86, also known as Pirola, may be more capable of causing infection in those who previously had COVID-19 or were vaccinated with previous vaccines.

Moderna’s updated vaccine, which is currently pending approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for this year’s autumn vaccination programme, showed an 8.7 increase in neutralising antibodies against the subvariant.

The vaccine also demonstrated an 8.7 to 11-fold increase in neutralising antibodies against the circulating EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants, the company said.

Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said: "These results demonstrate that our updated COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong human immune response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant.

"Taken together with our previously communicated results showing a similarly effective response against EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants, this data confirms that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be an important tool for protection as we head into the [autumn] vaccination season."

Public health authorities are monitoring the BA.2.86 variant closely, with some bringing forward their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns due to its potential to break through protective immunity generated from previous COVID-19 vaccinations or infections.

The NHS recently announced that its COVID-19 and flu vaccination programme, which was due to start in October, will now offer vaccinations from this month onwards due to the risks presented by BA.2.86.

Steve Russell, NHS England chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations, said at the time of the announcement: "While we know that flu and COVID-19 usually hit hardest in December and January, the new COVID-19 variant presents a greater risk now."

Pfizer has also said that its updated vaccine with partner BioNTech produced a strong antibody response against BA.2.86 in a preclinical study in mice.

The Pfizer/BioNTech XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency earlier this week for use in individuals aged six months and older. It has also recently been approved by the European Commission.