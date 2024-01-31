Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

More than £30m worth of illegal medicines seized in UK during 2023

The MHRA and law enforcement partners seized over 15.5 million doses of illegal medicines

UK flag

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has announced that more than £30m worth of illegal medicines were seized in the UK during 2023.

The regulator, working with law enforcement partners, seized more than 15.5 million doses of illegally traded medicines, including prescription-only anti-anxiety medicines, opioids and sleeping pills.

Falsified and unlicensed lifestyle products such as hair loss medications, as well as aesthetic products like semaglutide-containing ‘weight loss’ products, were also among the medicines found in last year’s seizures.

Unlicensed medicines will not have been assessed by the MHRA for their safety, efficacy or the quality of their manufacturing and distribution processes, meaning that those using the products cannot be sure what they contain.

Two million doses were seized during Operation Pangea, an international initiative to target the illegal internet trade in medical products.

Andy Morling, MHRA deputy director, criminal enforcement, said: "Public safety is our number one priority. Our criminal enforcement unit works hard to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices to protect people and defeat this harmful trade.

"This year, working with partners across public and private sectors, our efforts have led to more medicines seizures than ever, custodial sentences for offenders, the removal of criminal profits and considerable success in disrupting the trade online.”

A variety of techniques are used to sell medicines illegally online, including through websites designed to look like legitimate pharmacies or online retailers and via online marketplaces or social media sites.

The MHRA worked with partners to disrupt more than 12,000 websites illegally selling medical products to the public and shut down almost 3,000 social media profiles over the course of the year.

“We would urge everyone to think very carefully before buying medicines they see online and to take the necessary steps to assure themselves [that] the seller is legitimate,” Morling said. “Buying powerful medicines from illegitimate sellers poses a real and immediate danger to your health, as you have no idea what they might actually contain.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

31st January 2024

From: Regulatory, Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Redbow Consulting Group

Redbow Consulting Group is a specialist healthcare management consultancy specialising in business strategy and marketing...

Latest intelligence

Top pharma trends and predictions for 2024
Looking at the role Gen AI and cutting-edge digital platforms will play in healthcare over the coming year...
Evaluating evaluation in healthcare communications
The HCA spoke to senior leaders to gain insight into the challenges, perspectives and opportunities...
Clinical trials explained: Why imagery matters...
Recruiting patients for clinical trials is one of pharma's greatest challenges. Imagery is a great way to connect with people on an emotional level and forms a big part the...

Quick links