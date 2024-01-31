More than £30m worth of illegal medicines seized in UK during 2023

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has announced that more than £30m worth of illegal medicines were seized in the UK during 2023.

The regulator, working with law enforcement partners, seized more than 15.5 million doses of illegally traded medicines, including prescription-only anti-anxiety medicines, opioids and sleeping pills.

Falsified and unlicensed lifestyle products such as hair loss medications, as well as aesthetic products like semaglutide-containing ‘weight loss’ products, were also among the medicines found in last year’s seizures.

Unlicensed medicines will not have been assessed by the MHRA for their safety, efficacy or the quality of their manufacturing and distribution processes, meaning that those using the products cannot be sure what they contain.

Two million doses were seized during Operation Pangea, an international initiative to target the illegal internet trade in medical products.

Andy Morling, MHRA deputy director, criminal enforcement, said: "Public safety is our number one priority. Our criminal enforcement unit works hard to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices to protect people and defeat this harmful trade.

"This year, working with partners across public and private sectors, our efforts have led to more medicines seizures than ever, custodial sentences for offenders, the removal of criminal profits and considerable success in disrupting the trade online.”

A variety of techniques are used to sell medicines illegally online, including through websites designed to look like legitimate pharmacies or online retailers and via online marketplaces or social media sites.

The MHRA worked with partners to disrupt more than 12,000 websites illegally selling medical products to the public and shut down almost 3,000 social media profiles over the course of the year.

“We would urge everyone to think very carefully before buying medicines they see online and to take the necessary steps to assure themselves [that] the seller is legitimate,” Morling said. “Buying powerful medicines from illegitimate sellers poses a real and immediate danger to your health, as you have no idea what they might actually contain.”