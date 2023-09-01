New blood test could one day be used to diagnose Parkinson’s disease

New research has shown that a new blood test to detect DNA damage in the mitochondria could potentially be used to diagnose Parkinson’s disease in the future.

Mitochondria contain their own DNA and produce energy to power cells. Earlier studies have revealed in post-mortem brain tissues from people with Parkinson’s that mitochondrial DNA becomes damaged due to the condition.

The new research indicates that mitochondrial DNA could also be detected in blood cells from people with Parkinson’s.

Estimated to affect around 145,000 people in the UK, Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that progressively damages parts of the brain.

Currently, patients are diagnosed based on symptoms alone, and early signs of the condition can vary.

Symptoms can include sleep problems, loss of sense of smell, changes in mood and difficulties with movement. New research published in the journal Gut has also suggested that gastrointestinal symptoms, including constipation, dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), could be early warning signs of the condition.

A recent Parkinson’s UK poll revealed that 25% of people are initially misdiagnosed.

The development of better diagnostic tests is an active area of research that includes eye scans, tests that analyse sebum (oily substances) on the surface of the skin, as well as tests that analyse proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

With the use of a biological test, Parkinson’s detection could occur a lot earlier and be diagnosed accurately, improving the experience for thousands of people with the condition and enabling them to access treatment and support sooner.

With further development, the discovery could potentially lead to the development of a definitive diagnostic test, which currently does not exist for the condition.

Claire Bale, associate director of research at Parkinson’s UK, said: "Further work is now needed to understand and develop the full potential of this new test. We are hopeful that definitive biological tests for Parkinson's… will be ready to be used within the next few years."

In August, Bayer and BlueRock Therapeutics announced positive results from their phase 1 stem cell clinical trial, which showed that bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01) improved symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.