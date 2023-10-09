New EU study highlights psychological challenges of living with skin diseases

A new study by the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) has revealed how stigmatisation has a psychological impact on individuals living with skin diseases across Europe.

Published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the study analysed 19,015 individuals across 27 European countries living with a range of skin diseases, including acne, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, psoriasis and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

The study, The Burden of Skin Disease in Europe, analysed individuals’s journeys from medical consultations to diagnosis, as well as the reasons for not consulting a healthcare professional. The study found that 88% of patients with a skin disease said that their condition was ‘embarrassing’ in their personal lives.

Similarly, 83% reported the same in their working lives, which led to around 25% of patients reporting having changed their professional activity because of their disease.

In particular, individuals living with acne (48%) and urticaria (60%) were most impaired in their work lives.

Almost half of the adult European population had already declared that they had at least one dermatological disease, according to previous findings from the study.

Additionally, the prevalence of skin diseases is likely to be much higher, as 40% of skin cancers and STD diagnoses remain unrecognised on first consultation.

Skin diseases receive limited policy, research and funding attention, particularly as many individuals avoid medical consultations, which ultimately contributes to an underestimated prevalence.

Professor Marie-Aleth Richard, lead author of the research, commented: "This study highlights the alarming psychosocial challenge faced by individuals with skin diseases and underscores the need to provide psychological support to patients and to mitigate the stigmatisation that patients endure in their personal and professional lives."

Professor Myrto Trakatelli, chair of EADV's Advocacy Working Group, said: "Urgent action must be taken to raise awareness of the impact that skin diseases have on individuals, economies and society and to ensure that patients receive the holistic care they need, including mental health support.

“We call on policymakers to take concerted action to address both the physical and psychological burden of skin diseases."