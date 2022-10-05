New healthcare comms agency, POP Health, launches in London





Former 90Ten managing director Sabrina Gomersall (pictured) has announced the launch of a new London-based healthcare communications agency, POP Health Communications, founded on the 'Power of Partnerships' with its clients and colleagues.

Gomersall, who is the founding director of the agency, has 20 years of extensive industry experience under her belt and believes that ‘the best work is done when an agency and their client truly click’.

To this end, POP Health aims to take the time to understand not only the business goals of its clients, but also personalities and working styles, and builds its services and processes around this.





Moreover, the agency seeks to prioritise its employees as much as it does its clients. "Our industry is founded on the importance of understanding people. And having emerged from an isolating time in the pandemic, we need more meaningful interactions to make our work succeed both in its delivery and its outcome,” said Gomersall.

"We’re seeing a rise in quiet quitting and people looking for more time out, but POP is on a mission to increase the joy and effectiveness of our work through the partnerships we make along the way,” she added.

The services on offer span across all areas of healthcare communications; from disease awareness, patient advocacy, product/corporate, internal communications, and issues management.