New Pfizer initiative, ‘An Accord for a Healthier World’, launched to improve global health equity





Pfizer has launched a new initiative, ‘An Accord for a Healthier World’, to improve existing global health inequalities.

The initiative will provide access to all of Pfizer’s current and future patented medicines and vaccines, that are available in the US or the EU, to 1.2 billion people in 45 lower-income countries on a not-for-profit basis.

Commenting on the initiative, Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said: “As we learned in the global COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, supply is only the first step to helping patients. We will work closely with global health leaders to make improvements in diagnosis, education, infrastructure, storage and more. Only when all the obstacles are overcome can we end healthcare inequities and deliver for all patients.”

There are 27 low-income and 18 lower-middle-income countries involved in the Accord. Pfizer plans to work in tandem with healthcare officials in Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda to help ensure that all medicines and vaccines reach those who need them.

This will include lending expertise to support diagnosis, healthcare professional education and training, as well as supply chain management and other infrastructure improvements.

His Excellency, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, said: "Rapid and affordable access to the most advanced medicines and vaccines is the cornerstone of global health equity. Pfizer’s commitment under the Accord programme sets a new standard in this regard.

“Combined with additional investments in strengthening Africa’s public health systems and pharmaceutical regulators, the Accord is an important step toward sustainable health security for countries at every income level.”

Pfizer will work with participating countries to identify ways of decreasing the time it takes for new medicines and vaccines to become available in these countries by improving the efficiency of regulatory pathways and procurement processes.

Commenting on the Accord, His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi, said: "This Accord is a true partnership that involves both Pfizer and countries like Malawi sharing the burden of costs and tasks in the production and delivery of supplies that will save millions of lives. This is how all global problems should be tackled.”

The company has also pledged to provide 23 medicines and vaccines to treat infectious diseases, certain cancers and rare and inflammatory diseases. These diseases result in almost one million deaths each year in low-income countries, so improved access to these medicines and vaccines would be a significant step forward in tackling global health inequalities.

With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pfizer is working to develop vaccine candidates for Group B Streptococcus, a leading cause of stillbirth and newborn mortality in low-income countries.

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said: “Everyone, no matter where they live, should have the same access to innovative, life-saving drugs and vaccines.

“The Accord for a Healthier World could help millions more people in low-income countries get the tools they need to live a healthy life. Pfizer is setting an example for other companies to follow.”