New report identifies key issues with NICE’s methods for evaluating Alzheimer’s drugs

A new report has found the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) methods for evaluating new treatments for use in the NHS to be appropriate for disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drugs, but has highlighted key issues for consideration.

Affecting approximately 850,000 people in the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disorder that impacts memory, thinking abilities and essential cognitive functions.

The development of disease-modifying dementia treatments (DMDTs) represents a "long-awaited change" in the management of the condition, NICE said.

While there are currently no licensed DMDTs in the UK, several are at varying stages of development and regulatory approval, including Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab and Eli Lilly’s donanemab.

Both treatments target mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease and are scheduled to be appraised by NICE next year.

The agency outlined that it has already begun work in preparation for the companies submitting their evidence, including work done by NICE’s Health Technology Assessment Innovation Laboratory (HTA Lab) to identify the key issues that might arise during planned and future evaluations.

The key issues noted in the report include the uncertainty over how many people may have mild cognitive impairment, and the current need for invasive tests to identify eligible patients.

The absence of published data on the long-term treatment effectiveness of DMDTs is another key issue raised by HTA Lab, as well as the need for economic models to include the additional costs of administering DMDTs in hospitals and any associated injection site reactions and complications.

Monitoring for side effects known to be associated with using these drugs will also need to be considered, the report notes.

Despite these challenges, NICE said that, overall, HTA Lab’s work found that its methods and processes for technology appraisal “continue to be appropriate for assessing these innovative new treatments”.

“The UK is at the forefront of this research, and these new treatments represent potentially significant advancements in the field,” the agency added.

The report comes just a couple of weeks after a £5m-funded project to make blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease available for NHS use was announced by Alzheimer’s Research UK, the Alzheimer’s Society and the National Institute of Health and Care Research.

The aim of the Blood Biomarker Challenge project is to implement new blood tests that can diagnose the disease earlier and more accurately than current standard methods.