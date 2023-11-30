New report reveals antibiotic underdosing could be leading cause of AMR in UK

A new report conducted by the office of Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle has revealed an underdelivery of IV antibiotics, which could be a leading cause of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the UK.

Designated as one of the top ten health threats facing humanity by the World Health Organization, AMR occurs when bacteria, fungi and parasites evolve and adapt to antibiotics over time.

Without suitable antimicrobials to treat infections, diseases that were previously life-threatening prior to antibiotics are now manageable.

Launched in the House of Lords, the Antibiotic underdosing and disposal in NHS organisations across Great Britain report investigated how many NHS organisations in the UK have specific policies in place in relation to flushing patients’ lines when they give adults IV administered antibiotics.

It revealed that approximately 70% of NHS organisations do not have any administration-set flushing policy in place to ensure patients are receiving the complete dose of prescribed antibiotics.

Widely used across NHS settings, line flushes are used to push any residual medication or fluid through the IV line and into the vein.

The report also revealed that when the lines are not flushed, the dose patients receive could be up to 30% less than what was prescribed, resulting in patients receiving a smaller dose of the antibiotic to fight infection, further contributing to the global AMR crisis.

Additionally, these findings could also impact the time frame of patients being moved to oral antibiotics, highlighting the issue of waste.

The report has provided several recommendations, which include the implementation of a line flushing policy by 2024 by all NHS organisations.

Other recommendations include introducing funding to enable research into the impacts of underdosing on drug-resistant infections and environmental AMR and the monitoring of environmental antibiotics in hospitals.

Ruth Dando, head of nursing for theatres, critical care and anaesthetics, Barking Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “With the launch of this report we – as an industry – have an opportunity to not only keep our patients safe and well, but to contribute to the ongoing fight against AMR that we are facing.”