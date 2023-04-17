New report reveals ‘major’ financial burdens faced by atopic dermatitis patients

Atopic dermatitis (AD) patients face ‘major’ financial burdens as a result of their condition, a new report from think tank Demos and commissioned by Sanofi has found.

AD is the most common form of eczema in the UK, affecting up to 10% of all adults. There is no one single cause of the condition, but it is thought to result from a combination of immune system problems and genetics, and can be triggered by a number of factors.

The Costs of Atopic Dermatitis report aims to analyse the economic impact that uncontrolled AD has on patients, the NHS and wider society, and sets out recommendations on how to improve patient care in order to help reduce these costs.

One study reviewed for the report found that medicines account for a significant proportion of additional costs, with AD patients spending an average of £24.45 on emollients and moisturisers alone each month, and a further £15.70 on medication.

Many patients also need to pay for non-medical items that help manage their symptoms, such as cosmetics and household essentials like laundry powder.

Polly Curtis, chief executive at Demos, said: “Whether it is medication, special clothing or travel to appointments, the financial costs patients face to manage their eczema are wide, significant and especially burdensome for those who are financially less well-off.”



As well as these direct costs, the report highlights the hidden financial price that AD patients face, including being held back from economic opportunities, taking additional sick days, and some even losing work because of their condition.

These costs impact the UK economy too, the report notes, with the cost of work impairment from moderate-to-severe eczema estimated to be between £6,741 and £14,166 per patient per year, increasing with the severity of the condition.

For the NHS, the direct cost of mild-to-moderate eczema was estimated as being at least £257m in 2020, and it is estimated that around 15-20% of GPs’ workload is dermatology.

Rippon Ubhi, specialty care general manager at Sanofi UK and Ireland, said: “It’s clear from this report that uncontrolled atopic eczema causes significant and wide-ranging financial, social and economic difficulties for both patients and society.

"In turn, these impact mental well-being too. At a time when for many the cost-of-living crisis is a real concern, eczema patients require extra support to flourish.”