New study shows AI model can identify where patients’ cancers originated

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have discovered that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) could make it easier to determine the sites of origin for enigmatic cancers and enable doctors to choose more targeted treatments.

The team developed a computational model that can analyse the sequence of over 400 genes to predict where a tumour originated. The model showed that it could accurately determine 40% of tumours of unknown origin with high confidence in around 900 patients.

For 3 to 5% of cancer patients, doctors are unable to determine where their cancer originated, also known as cancers of unknown primary (CUP), making treatment selection difficult as many drugs are typically developed for specific cancer types.

"This model could be potentially used to aid treatment decisions, guiding doctors toward personalised treatments for patients with cancers of unknown primary origin," said Intae Moon, an MIT graduate student and lead author of the study.

Moon analysed genetic data, primarily collected at Dana-Farber, to see if it could be used to predict cancer type.

Using the data-trained machine-learning model, named OncoNPC, the researchers tested around 7,000 tumours that it had not seen before but whose sites of origin were known. The model successfully predicted their origins with 80% accuracy. For tumours with high-confidence predictions, its accuracy rose to roughly 95%.

After comparing the model’s predictions with an analysis of the germline, or inherited, mutations in a subset of tumours with available data, researchers found that predictions were more likely to match the type of cancer most strongly predicted by the germline mutations than any other type of cancer.

To further validate the predictions, the team compared data on the CUP patients’ survival time with the usual prognosis for the type of cancer that the model predicted. They found that CUP patients predicted to have cancers with poor prognoses showed correspondingly shorter survival times, while patients predicted to have cancers that have better prognoses had longer survival times.

Alexander Gusev, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, explained that these findings are "clinically actionable" as they do not require new drug approval, but instead patients could be eligible for already-existing precision treatments.

Researchers plan to expand the OncoNPC model to include other types of data, like pathology images and radiology images, to provide a more comprehensive prediction using multiple data modalities, enabling the model to not only predict the tumour and patient outcome but potentially the optimal treatment.