New study finds signs of dementia could be detected nine years before diagnosis





It may be possible to spot signs of brain impairment in dementia patients as early as nine years before they receive a diagnosis, researchers at the University of Cambridge have found.

In the study, which was published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, the team analysed data from the UK Biobank and found impairment in several areas, such as problem solving and number recall, across a range of dementia-related diseases years before symptoms are generally observed and a formal diagnosis is made.

These findings raise the possibility of screening at-risk patients in the future to help select those who would benefit from interventions to reduce their risk of developing one of the conditions, or to help identify patients suitable for recruitment to clinical trials for new treatments.

There are currently very few effective treatments for dementia or other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease. One of the reasons for this is because these conditions are often only diagnosed once symptoms appear, whereas the underlying neurodegeneration may have begun much earlier.

Dr Nol Swaddiwudhipong, a junior doctor at the University of Cambridge, said: “When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis. The impairments were often subtle, but across a number of aspects of cognition.

“This is a step towards us being able to screen people who are at greatest risk – for example, people over 50 or those who have high blood pressure or do not do enough exercise – and intervene at an earlier stage to help them reduce their risk.”

Patients in the study who went on to develop Alzheimer’s disease scored more poorly compared to healthy individuals when it came to problem solving tasks, reaction times, remembering lists of numbers, prospective memory and pair matching. This was also the case for people who developed a rarer form of dementia known as frontotemporal dementia.

Commenting on the findings of the study, David Thomas, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “It’s now more important than ever that NHS services reflect our growing understanding of the importance of detection and early diagnosis. This means investing in diagnostic infrastructure, piloting the use of new detection technologies like that being developed as part of the Early Detection of Neurodegenerative Diseases initiative, and promoting greater connectivity between primary care, memory services and hospital trusts.

"We must ensure that people with dementia don’t fall through the cracks at a time when treatment or risk-reduction interventions are most likely to be effective."