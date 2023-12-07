New terms for UK medicines scheme send ‘mixed message’ to life sciences industry

The Department of Health and Social Care has published new terms for the UK’s Statutory Scheme for branded medicines.

The UK government maintains the implementation of the scheme, despite concerns from the pharmaceutical industry.



The new terms follow a warning from over 20 life sciences leaders against plans to change the Statutory Scheme for branded medicines, stating that they are ‘unworkable’ and could be ‘highly damaging’ to UK life sciences and NHS patient access to medicines.



Additionally, it follows the announcement of a new Voluntary Scheme for Pricing, Access and Growth – a negotiated alternative scheme for companies to opt into over the Statutory Scheme.



The new scheme will require companies to pay a rebate on the sales of branded medicines to the NHS of 21.9% in 2024, 24% in 2025 and 26.8% in 2026.



Despite rebate rates being lower than 2023 (27.5%), they remain significantly higher than the historical average of 10.6% prior to this year.



In comparison to other similar mechanisms operating in other countries, the UK’s statutory rebate rate is significantly higher, with rebate rates of 12% in Germany, 7.5% in Spain and 8.25% in Ireland.



Despite a majority of 102 respondents rejecting the plans, the government has continued to move forward with the Statutory Scheme but will revoke one of the most controversial proposals in the scheme, the Life Cycle Adjustment (LCA).



The LCA was intended to maintain the total revenue raised through sale clawbacks by reducing rates paid by newer medicines and imposing higher rates of up to 40% on medicines older than 12 years.



Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said: “The new… agreement shows that the government realises that capping the UK medicines market below its natural growth is unsustainable – yet this Statutory Scheme continues to do so, resulting in damaging headline rebate rates which undermine the UK in the eyes of investors.”



The government will re-consult to ensure arrangements for ‘younger’ and ‘older’ medicines in the scheme to more closely align with the newly agreed Voluntary Scheme, which is due to end this month.