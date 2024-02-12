New type of inhibitor drug could prevent microvascular diabetic complications

Researchers from the University of Bristol have developed a novel class of inhibitor drug that could prevent microvascular diabetic complications, including diabetic eye and kidney disease.

The study, published in Cardiovascular Diabetology, was funded by the Medical Research Council.

Estimated to affect one in 11 adults worldwide, diabetes is a metabolic disease that results in uncontrolled blood glucose levels, which can lead to life-altering complications such as microvasculature.

Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects, including high blood pressure, arterial stiffness and kidney disease, on different parts of the body, such as the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta and the large arteries in the brain and limbs.

The current treatments for patients who develop microvascular complications, such as diabetic eye and kidney disease, do not fully delay progression, which may eventually result in blindness and kidney failure in patients.

Researchers found using two mouse models that by preventing damage to the glycocalyx, the protective lining of all blood vessels that get damaged in diabetes, the development of these microvascular conditions can be stopped.

Using a heparanase inhibitor, which acts like a pair of scissors when damaging the glycocalyx lining, the research team developed a novel class of these drugs that could be developed as medications to treat patients to stop this damage from occurring.

Dr Rebecca Foster, of the University of Bristol and senior author of the study, said: “Our findings… have shown that one type of medication might be able to prevent different diabetic complications.”

The University of Bristol’s Dr Monica Gamez, corresponding author of the study, said: “We are currently conducting research to advance our novel class of inhibitors to clinical use.

“We hope [diabetes] patients could benefit from our findings in the future.”

Last month, a study led by scientists from King’s College London and international academics found that Keyron’s incisionless device, ForePass, could revolutionise the treatment of type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and severe obesity.

The ForePass device mimics invasive metabolic surgery without making any incisions on the patient and Keyron plans to initiate clinical trials, which are predicted to begin in early 2025.